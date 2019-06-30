VIXX's Leo takes on 'relay version' choreography of solo single 'Romanticism'

VIXX's Leo is the latest artist to take part in Mnet's 'relay dance' video series!

On June 30, Mnet released the 'relay dance' performance of Leo's new solo single "Romanticism" through their official M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the VIXX main vocalist shows his dynamic color as a solo artist as he offers fans a 'relay' adaptation to the song's point choreography.

Meanwhile, Leo is currently promoting his second solo album, 'Muse.'

Check out the 'relay dance' version of "Romanticism" above!