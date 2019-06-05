Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 17 days ago

Park Joon Hyung interviews Sophie Turner and the actors of the Hollywood film 'Dark Phoenix'

On June 5, popular YouTube channel Wassup Man released the interview with the actors of 'Dark Phoenix.'

While in Korea for film promotions, Sophie TurnerTye SheridanMichael Fassbender, and Evan Peters stopped by for a munch and chat time with g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung

The Hollywood stars tried Korean fried chicken, Korean pancake, and more, while also talking about their new film, experience in Korea and more. Park Joon Hyung also mentioned about how he was Yamcha in the Hollywood movie 'Dragonball Evolution.'

Near the end, the actors express appreciation to Park Joon Hyung, calling their time with him "the best interview." 

Watch Park Joon Hyung's interview with the 'Dark Phoenix' actors in the clip above. 

michinpabo587 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

I love Joon as an interviewer. He is so personable and just goes with the flow.

1

MeniNova403 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

Evan Peters!

