Park Joon Hyung interviews Sophie Turner and the actors of the Hollywood film 'Dark Phoenix'

On June 5, popular YouTube channel Wassup Man released the interview with the actors of 'Dark Phoenix.'



While in Korea for film promotions, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Michael Fassbender, and Evan Peters stopped by for a munch and chat time with g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung.

The Hollywood stars tried Korean fried chicken, Korean pancake, and more, while also talking about their new film, experience in Korea and more. Park Joon Hyung also mentioned about how he was Yamcha in the Hollywood movie 'Dragonball Evolution.'

Near the end, the actors express appreciation to Park Joon Hyung, calling their time with him "the best interview."

Watch Park Joon Hyung's interview with the 'Dark Phoenix' actors in the clip above.