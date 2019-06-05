Jackson and Lucas hilariously find out that they were next door neighbors during their pre-trainee days

GOT 7's Jackson and NCT's Lucas discovered that they lived less than a minute away from each other long before they even started their careers!

While filming an episode of 'Keep Running' (known as the Chinese version of 'Running Man'), the two idols realized that they were not only from the same home town but attended the same gym in Hong Kong as well! Both Jackson and Lucas found it ironic that they eventually got to meet in Korea instead of in Hong Kong. They reminisced about getting slushies and even acknowledged that they could have possibly run into each other without even knowing as kids.

Jackson had previously stated that he wanted to get to know Lucas more, and it looks like his wish came true! It seems like fate has brought the two stars to become good friends.