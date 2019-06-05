Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

49

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Jackson and Lucas hilariously find out that they were next door neighbors during their pre-trainee days

AKP STAFF

GOT 7's Jackson and NCT's Lucas discovered that they lived less than a minute away from each other long before they even started their careers! 

While filming an episode of 'Keep Running' (known as the Chinese version of 'Running Man'), the two idols realized that they were not only from the same home town but attended the same gym in Hong Kong as well! Both Jackson and Lucas found it ironic that they eventually got to meet in Korea instead of in Hong Kong. They reminisced about getting slushies and even acknowledged that they could have possibly run into each other without even knowing as kids.

Jackson had previously stated that he wanted to get to know Lucas more, and it looks like his wish came true! It seems like fate has brought the two stars to become good friends. 

  1. Jackson
  2. Lucas
carpe_diem_xxx47 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

LOL they have the same dorky vibe. I can imagine how loud & hypers it can get if both of them are in the same room!

elitejay3452200 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

The world is a small place, you never know when you meet someone you haven't seen in years or a celeb.

