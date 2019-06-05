Kim Yo Han and Kim Woo Suk steal hearts with contrasting 'cat and dog' visuals on 'Produce X'



Netizens couldn't help but smile at Kim Yo Han (OUI Entertainment) and Kim Woo Seok (TOP Media) for their adorable chemistry and visuals. The two 'Produce X' trainees have become a hot issue for their contrasting visuals on the show.

Viewers have noticed that Kim Yo Han showcases puppy-like visuals with his monolids and innocent aura, while Kim Woo Suk clearly resembles a cat with his sharp jawline and delicate features.

Reporters have caught the two trainees acting friendly with each other on camera, further emphasizing their visual charms.

Fans of the show are rooting for the two trainees to succeed and debut together. Who are your favorite biases for the upcoming 'Produce X' project group?