Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Kim Yo Han and Kim Woo Suk steal hearts with contrasting 'cat and dog' visuals on 'Produce X'

Netizens couldn't help but smile at Kim Yo Han (OUI Entertainment) and Kim Woo Seok (TOP Media) for their adorable chemistry and visuals. The two 'Produce X' trainees have become a hot issue for their contrasting visuals on the show. 

Viewers have noticed that Kim Yo Han showcases puppy-like visuals with his monolids and innocent aura, while Kim Woo Suk clearly resembles a cat with his sharp jawline and delicate features. 

Reporters have caught the two trainees acting friendly with each other on camera, further emphasizing their visual charms. 

Fans of the show are rooting for the two trainees to succeed and debut together. Who are your favorite biases for the upcoming 'Produce X' project group?

17 days ago
17 days ago

I'm glad Wooshin is doing so well. I was worried about him after the stupid scandal.

16 days ago
16 days ago

These two are my favorites specially yohan😍😍😍

