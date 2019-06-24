Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

154

67

Music Video
Posted by danisurst 2 days ago

Kim Chung Ha makes seductive comeback with 'Snapping' MV

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha has officially made her comeback!

On June 24, the solo artist released the music video for her new single "Snapping," the title track off her album 'Flourishing.' The track, which is her first comeback single since the release of her January hit song "Gotta Go," is a seductive Latin-inspired pop song complete with dynamic choreography and bright block-colored cinematography.

Meanwhile, 'Flourishing' will be available for release through online music distributors on June 24 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "Snapping" above!

  1. Kim Chung Ha
36 17,920

8

Down2Earth534 2 days ago
2 days ago

Chungha is amazing, she is a true soloist. She has excellent dancing skill, enchanting vocal, and strong stage presence. Chungha's album = BOP.

6

kas7ia 1 day ago
1 day ago

Well... she SNAPPED xD

