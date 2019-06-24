Kim Chung Ha makes seductive comeback with 'Snapping' MV

Kim Chung Ha has officially made her comeback!

On June 24, the solo artist released the music video for her new single "Snapping," the title track off her album 'Flourishing.' The track, which is her first comeback single since the release of her January hit song "Gotta Go," is a seductive Latin-inspired pop song complete with dynamic choreography and bright block-colored cinematography.

Meanwhile, 'Flourishing' will be available for release through online music distributors on June 24 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "Snapping" above!