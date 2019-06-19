Little Mix members say they're down to collaborate with BLACKPINK

It seems like BLACKPINK's popularity is continuing to grow as more foreign artists are looking to collaborate with the star idol group.

Little Mix recently mentioned collaborating with BLACKPINK on an episode of 'Answer the Internet' uploaded to Youtube channel heatworld on June 19. The UK girl group mentioned that they thought BLACKPINK was amazing and that meeting them would be iconic. This isn't the first time the girl group mentioned that they wanted to collab with BLACKPINK. They tweeted this fact back in January as well!

a BLACKPINK collab would be pretty amazing 🙊💕✨ x — Little Mix (@LittleMix) January 14, 2019

Check out the interview above. What kind of global collaborations do you want to see?