Actress Han Ye Seul looks amazing as a man!

The actress uploaded to her personal Instagram a picture of her doctored to look like a man, with the caption "If I was a guy..."

Her strong facial features look stunning as both genders and many netizens have been commenting how handsome she is, stating that she would have made a lot of girls cry as a guy!

Han Ye Seul is currently resting after finishing filming for SBS drama 'Big Issue.'