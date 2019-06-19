Jeon So Mi's backup dancer goes viral for her beauty

It looks like Jeon So Mi's back up dancer is stealing hearts!

On June 13, So Mi performed her debut single "Birthday" with a team of back up dancers, one of which drew attention for her long black hair, pale skin, and fresh charm.

Even though the focus of the stage was on So Mi, many viewers couldn't help but ask who the beautiful dancer was and when they would get to see her next!

Check out Somi's performance below and see if you can spot the backup dancer? What do you think of her visuals?