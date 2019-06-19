Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Jeon So Mi's backup dancer goes viral for her beauty

It looks like Jeon So Mi's back up dancer is stealing hearts!

On June 13, So Mi performed her debut single "Birthday" with a team of back up dancers, one of which drew attention for her long black hair, pale skin, and fresh charm. 

Even though the focus of the stage was on So Mi, many viewers couldn't help but ask who the beautiful dancer was and when they would get to see her next!

Check out Somi's performance below and see if you can spot the backup dancer? What do you think of her visuals? 

  1. Jeon So Mi
booitsjwu338 pts 3 days ago 2
3 days ago

I'm surprised the video went viral because there are a lot of attractive male and female back-up dancers in Kpop but she is quite pretty.

2 more replies

64

Vivianlsv81 pts 3 days ago 21
3 days ago

When the only positive review is on your backup dancer while she gets the negative one...

21 more replies

