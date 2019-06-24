Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu to MC 'Busted!' production team's latest variety show

AKP STAFF

Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are set to host their own variety show.

According to Lee Seung Gi's agency Hook Entertainment, the program the two popular heartthrobs will be starring in will be produced by the same production team behind the Netflix variety program 'Busted'.

The agency added that the distribution platform, filming and release date, and the program's name are still undecided, but there will be recruitment opportunities for fans to appear on the show. 

Meanwhile, Netflix has stated that there is no concrete plan to air the show on their platform at this time.

  1. Lee Seung Gi
  2. JASPER LIU
woohyun_wifey110 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

jasper liu has been popular in korea i'm so happy!!

soum2,751 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I love them both I hope it gets subbed so I can watch it too 😁 Also the first time I saw Jasper Liu in his drama he reminded me of Seo kang joon 😆 I know Jasper is 32 and Seo Kang-joon 25.

