Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu to MC 'Busted!' production team's latest variety show

Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are set to host their own variety show.



According to Lee Seung Gi's agency Hook Entertainment, the program the two popular heartthrobs will be starring in will be produced by the same production team behind the Netflix variety program 'Busted'.



The agency added that the distribution platform, filming and release date, and the program's name are still undecided, but there will be recruitment opportunities for fans to appear on the show.



Meanwhile, Netflix has stated that there is no concrete plan to air the show on their platform at this time.

