LABOUM announce plans to recruit new Japanese member

LABOUM have announced their plans to recruit a new Japanese member.

On June 19, NH Media announced, "The new member will only participate in LABOUM's Japanese activities. The public announcements of the schedule and promotion will take place through 'Rakuten LIVE.' After holding an audition for a new member, we'll blow energy into LABOUM's full activities in Japan."

The announcement also revealed the requirements, which are the ability to sing and dance, middle school graduate by this past March, no exclusive contract, consent of guardian, ability to travel to Korea this summer, and being a female between the ages of 15-25. LABOUM kicked off their Japanese activities in November last year after signing with Japan's Columbia Records, and they'll be collaborating with Rakuten to recruit a new member. 

Pre-registration will be open from June 19 to July 25, and those who make it past preliminary auditions will be sending videos for the final auditions in Korea from late-August to mid-September. The members of LABOUM themselves will be choosing their 6th member.

Stay tuned for updates! 

Winston1,928 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

I think they might target some of the higher ranking Japanese trainees from Produce 48 since those trainees have experienced Korean idol training, and some have been started learning Korean and have some fame both in Japan and Korea already.

They dont need her to be Excellent in Korean, since a idol group member average Singing duration per song can be as short as 20seconds. so she merely need to memorise her own part of 20-25seconds, and dance only.

2

krell-698 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Also , this even gives LABOUM a like 'backup' member for *other* Asian Nations , even maybe S.KOREA.
IF one of the current LABOUM members say gets 'sick' or something , you *might* 'plug in' the JAPAN member
as a 'back up' solution to the 'missing' member. Personally , I think *more* K-pop Groups should actually have
at least ONE designated 'back up' member for 'emergency' replacement usage.

