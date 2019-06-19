LABOUM announce plans to recruit new Japanese member

LABOUM have announced their plans to recruit a new Japanese member.



On June 19, NH Media announced, "The new member will only participate in LABOUM's Japanese activities. The public announcements of the schedule and promotion will take place through 'Rakuten LIVE.' After holding an audition for a new member, we'll blow energy into LABOUM's full activities in Japan."



The announcement also revealed the requirements, which are the ability to sing and dance, middle school graduate by this past March, no exclusive contract, consent of guardian, ability to travel to Korea this summer, and being a female between the ages of 15-25. LABOUM kicked off their Japanese activities in November last year after signing with Japan's Columbia Records, and they'll be collaborating with Rakuten to recruit a new member.



Pre-registration will be open from June 19 to July 25, and those who make it past preliminary auditions will be sending videos for the final auditions in Korea from late-August to mid-September. The members of LABOUM themselves will be choosing their 6th member.



Stay tuned for updates!