Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

16

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Jay Park is feeling like 'Ben Baller' in MV teaser for collab with Uneducated Kid, Ghoulavelii, and BRADYSTREET

AKP STAFF

Jay Park has just dropped a teaser for his latest music video!

On June 3, he unveiled the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Ben Baller," featuring rappers Uneducated Kid, Ghoulavelii, and BRADYSTREET. The focus of both the song and the video center around diamonds and famed jeweler Ben Baller, who is known for making custom pieces for both Korean and American celebrities. In fact, the clip begins with Jay Park standing by Ben Baller himself.

Meanwhile, "Ben Baller" is set for release on June 7.

  1. Jay Park
2 1,835 Share 52% Upvoted

1

homoschmexical113 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

not a fan of Ben Baller.

Share

0

T_Jazz1,197 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

Baller pop art gets a commercial jingle

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,932
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,479

allkpop in your Inbox