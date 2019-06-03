Jay Park is feeling like 'Ben Baller' in MV teaser for collab with Uneducated Kid, Ghoulavelii, and BRADYSTREET

Jay Park has just dropped a teaser for his latest music video!

On June 3, he unveiled the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Ben Baller," featuring rappers Uneducated Kid, Ghoulavelii, and BRADYSTREET. The focus of both the song and the video center around diamonds and famed jeweler Ben Baller, who is known for making custom pieces for both Korean and American celebrities. In fact, the clip begins with Jay Park standing by Ben Baller himself.

Meanwhile, "Ben Baller" is set for release on June 7.