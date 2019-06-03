B1A4's Sandeul enjoys 'One Fine Day' in romantic solo MV

B1A4's Sandeul has released the music video for his new song "One Fine Day"!



The video, which was released through his agency WM Entertainment's official YouTube channel, takes places in the beautifully scenic city of Berlin, Germany.





"One Fine Day" is a heartwarming ballad perfectly paired with Sandeul's deeply emotional and clear vocal tone, and the emotion of the song is reflected in the scenes, as he shares a number of tender and romantic moments with the video's main actress.





Meanwhile, the single was particularly anticipated as it was written by veteran singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin for the idol.



Check out the full music video for "One Fine Day" above!

