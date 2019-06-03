Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

8

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

B1A4's Sandeul enjoys 'One Fine Day' in romantic solo MV

AKP STAFF

B1A4's Sandeul has released the music video for his new song "One Fine Day"!

The video, which was released through his agency WM Entertainment's official YouTube channel, takes places in the beautifully scenic city of Berlin, Germany.


"One Fine Day" is a heartwarming ballad perfectly paired with Sandeul's deeply emotional and clear vocal tone, and the emotion of the song is reflected in the scenes, as he shares a number of tender and romantic moments with the video's main actress.


Meanwhile, the single was particularly anticipated as it was written by veteran singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin for the idol.

Check out the full music video for "One Fine Day" above!

  1. Sandeul
1 3,337 Share 62% Upvoted

0

She_her_her124 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

Lovely pleasant melodious vocals Sandeul is a total sweetie!

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,932
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,479

allkpop in your Inbox