Posted by germainej 16 days ago

Lovelyz' Kei sings 'MY Absolute Boyfriend' for drama OST

Lovelyz' Kei is the voice behind "MY Absolute Boyfriend" for the 'MY Absolute Boyfriend' drama OST.

The music video features the first meeting and the growing romance between android Zero Nine (played by Yeo Jin Goo) and Um Da Da (Girl's Day's Minah). "MY Absolute Boyfriend" is a sweet pop ballad about feeling amazed when you fall in love.

Watch the "MY Absolute Boyfriend" MV above! 

