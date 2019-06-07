Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

SF9 get in white for 'zero' version of 'RPM' group teaser image

AKP STAFF

SF9 have revealed the latest group teaser image for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.

After their 'max' concept, SF9 are continuing a chic, modern concept with the 'zero' version of their group teaser. Fans can expect the next jacket poster teaser on June 10 KST and the release of 'RPM' on the 17th KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. SF9
  2. RPM
1 2,131 Share 76% Upvoted

0

morningteazze4 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

This is it... This has to be their time to shine!

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,667

allkpop in your Inbox