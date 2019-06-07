SF9 have revealed the latest group teaser image for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.
After their 'max' concept, SF9 are continuing a chic, modern concept with the 'zero' version of their group teaser. Fans can expect the next jacket poster teaser on June 10 KST and the release of 'RPM' on the 17th KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
19
6
Posted by15 days ago
SF9 get in white for 'zero' version of 'RPM' group teaser image
SF9 have revealed the latest group teaser image for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.
1 2,131 Share 76% Upvoted
Log in to comment