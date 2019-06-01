Go behind the scenes with WINNER at their first comeback stage for 'Ah Yeah' on 'Inkigayo'

WINNER are taking fans along for the ride in a behind the scenes experience of their day leading up to their first comeback performance for "Ah Yeah" on SBS Inkigayo.
The video starts with a member, Yoon, documenting their early morning travels to the venue, followed by various clips of the members talking about their new album, 'WE', their pre-recording and live performances, and other various shenanigans the boys get up to backstage.
Watch Mino yodel, Yoon compliment Jinu's looks, and much more in the video above!
