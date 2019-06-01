Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Go behind the scenes with WINNER at their first comeback stage for 'Ah Yeah' on 'Inkigayo'

WINNER are taking fans along for the ride in a behind the scenes experience of their day leading up to their first comeback performance for "Ah Yeah" on SBS Inkigayo.

The video starts with a member, Yoon, documenting their early morning travels to the venue, followed by various clips of the members talking about their new album, 'WE', their pre-recording and live performances, and other various shenanigans the boys get up to backstage.

Watch Mino yodel, Yoon compliment Jinu's looks, and much more in the video above!

