Posted by porst AKP STAFF 21 days ago

Upcoming idol group MCND release dance cover of Seventeen's 'Getting Closer'

TOP Media's upcoming boy group, MCND, have released a dance cover video of Seventeen's 'Getting Closer' to show off their dance skills and get fans ready for their official debut.

TOP Media is the entertainment label founded by Shinhwa member, Andy, who created the company in 2005. Along with fellow Shinhwa member, Eric, other music acts under the TOP Media include Teen Top100%, and UP10TION

MCND, which stands for "Music Creates New Dream", is a five-member group consisting of members, Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win. Two of the members, Minjae and Huijun, have already made themselves known through their participation in the first season of SBS's 'The Fan', where they performed covers to songs like "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, and "Treasure" by Bruno Mars

Check out MCND's cover of "Getting Closer" above!







lovevixx101437 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

wtf is top media doing, they cant even manage teen top up10tion or 100% with proper comebacks yet theyre taking on yet another boy group x.x poor kids, hope they dont end up like up10tion or 100% left in nuguville for eternity , thank goodness for produce hopefully with wei and wooshin being on it will help up10tion can get some new life.. and teen tops having a comeback but the promos for it are a mess so far.. :( i really hope it does well for them ... if it doesn't.. i dread the future.

