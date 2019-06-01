Upcoming idol group MCND release dance cover of Seventeen's 'Getting Closer'

TOP Media's upcoming boy group, MCND, have released a dance cover video of Seventeen's 'Getting Closer' to show off their dance skills and get fans ready for their official debut.

TOP Media is the entertainment label founded by Shinhwa member, Andy, who created the company in 2005. Along with fellow Shinhwa member, Eric, other music acts under the TOP Media include Teen Top, 100%, and UP10TION.



MCND, which stands for "Music Creates New Dream", is a five-member group consisting of members, Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win. Two of the members, Minjae and Huijun, have already made themselves known through their participation in the first season of SBS's 'The Fan', where they performed covers to songs like "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, and "Treasure" by Bruno Mars.

Check out MCND's cover of "Getting Closer" above!



















