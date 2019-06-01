BTS tell ARMY we tore down these walls together at Wembley Stadium concert in London





BTS' first performance at Wembley Stadium was truly a powerful moment in music history.

Their audience, which started with 6,000 fans attending their first solo concert, 'BTS 2014 LIVE TRILOGY : EPISODE Ⅱ. THE RED BULLET' in Seoul in October of 2014, has grown to over 120,000 fans attending their first show at Wembley Stadium in London five years later in 2019.

Through an official statement about their London concert and their 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' tour BTS stated,

"We vowed to ourselves that we would perform here someday, and today another dream for us came true. We are so happy that we are able to perform for our fans from around the world here at Wembley Stadium. From our first stop at Citi Field in the US to now, we want to give our fans our sincere thanks for making all of this possible. Our hearts are full. We will never forget these moments that we've built together with all of you. Once again we'd like to thank everyone around the world who supported us."

BTS, as many of you already know, are the first Korean band to headline at Wembley Stadium in the history of the stadium's existence. The cultural significance of this event has spread throughout Korea, making many citizens feel proud of BTS for achieving this monumental feat and representing their country on an international level.

At the Wembley Stadium concert itself, the members shared their own messages in an encore at the end of the concert. Here are some snippets from some of the members:

RM: After seeing fans hold up signs that read, "When times are hard, look at the road we walked together", he shouted "We are not alone!" to the fans, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Suga: "We're finally at Wembley. To be honest, I only saw this place on TV. London has left me with unforgettable memories. Did you have fun tonight? I hope you guys remember this night forever too."

Jin: "Ayy~oh!", which is in reference to the "ay-oh" chant from the legendary band, Queen's own performance at Wembley Stadium back in 1985. Jin lead his own version of the chant with the fans and also revealed he first saw the original chant from videos of the Live Aid concert when he was growing up.

Jimin: "ARMY! I love you", which was said in English, preceded by "This is a really meaningful day for us. That's why I want to tell ARMY that I love them from the deepest part of my heart."

V: "We purple you, we love you", which is a phrase coined by V that expresses his love for ARMYs, which is as much as the length of the entire rainbow, from the first color all the way to the last.

RM: "So the UK was like the big, big wall to me. But tonight we, and you guys, just broke the wall."

BTS will hold their second show at Wembley Stadium on June 2nd.























