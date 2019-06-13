Food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won reaches 1M subscribers just 3 days after launching his YouTube channel

Popular food entrepreneur/TV personality Baek Jong Won, also known as chef Paik, has garnered over 1 million subscribers on his brand new YouTube channel - approximately 3 days after launch!

Baek Jong Won launched his official YouTube channel 'Paik's Cuisine' back on June 11. Regarding why he decided to open his own YouTube, the food entrepreneur stated in his introductory video, "A few months ago, my mother-in-law called me to ask what my galbi-jjim recipe was. She said that she followed 'my recipe' on the internet, but it didn't taste right. When I looked it up myself, it turned out that what was on the internet wasn't my real recipe. I realized a lot of things."

He continued, "It's not necessarily wrong, but it was still a recipe that I never made - an altered recipe. It's great that a lot of people are showing interest in 'my recipes', but at the same time it seemed a little scary... Instead of following my recipe to the letter, if you control the seasoning to your own tastes, you all can discover your own recipes."

Finally, the entrepreneur said, "I hope that this YouTube channel will act as a temporary stop in your interest and love toward food. I hope that my knowledge does not become your fixed standard for food."

You can check out one of his latest videos above!

