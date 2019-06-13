MBC's 'Show Champion' explains why NCT 127 won over Cosmic Girls on the June 12 broadcast

After the June 12 broadcast of MBC PLUS's 'Show Champion', where NCT 127 took home their second #1 trophy in a row on this program with "Superhuman", some viewers took to the program's website to demand an explanation.

Some fans claimed that among the 1st place nominees on this broadcast, Cosmic Girls were notably ahead in therms of scores on domestic music charts such as Melon, Genie, and Bugs, as well as in Hanteo album sales. Furthermore, fans observed that Cosmic Girls also received more fan votes via the 'Idol Champ' app with 41.17%, compared to NCT 127 who earned 25.02%.

In response to the issue, a representative from 'Show Champion' revealed, "On 'Show Champion', we take into consideration 30% of music chart scores, 10% of album sales, 40% of 'Idol Champ' votes, 10% of professional evaluations, and 10% of broadcast scores; we cannot reveal our inside method on how the 1st place winner is chosen beyond that. But NCT 127 scored higher in other fields than the fields that some fans are pointing out, so they won the trophy."