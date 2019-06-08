First images of IU and Yeo Jin Goo’s characters in ‘Hotel Del Luna’ revealed in new teaser

Fans have finally gotten a first look at IU and Yeo Jin Goo’s characters in the upcoming tvN drama ‘Hotel Del Luna.’ In the fantasy series, Yeo Jin Goo plays an elite hotelier who ends up as the manager of a ghostly hotel owned by IU.

The teaser shows Yeo Jin Goo looking handsome in a suit before cutting to a gorgeous close up of IU. The production crew have said that Yeo Jin Goo and IU’s chemistry is so strong that even the staff on set are blown away.

‘Hotel Del Luna’ is set to premiere in July on tvN. Are you excited to see their chemistry?