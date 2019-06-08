Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

38

12

Teaser
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

First images of IU and Yeo Jin Goo’s characters in ‘Hotel Del Luna’ revealed in new teaser

AKP STAFF

Fans have finally gotten a first look at IU and Yeo Jin Goo’s characters in the upcoming tvN drama ‘Hotel Del Luna.’ In the fantasy series, Yeo Jin Goo plays an elite hotelier who ends up as the manager of a ghostly hotel owned by IU. 

The teaser shows Yeo Jin Goo looking handsome in a suit before cutting to a gorgeous close up of IU. The production crew have said that Yeo Jin Goo and IU’s chemistry is so strong that even the staff on set are blown away.

‘Hotel Del Luna’ is set to premiere in July on tvN. Are you excited to see their chemistry?

  1. IU
  2. Yeo Jin Goo
6 14,684 Share 76% Upvoted

3

Guesstar1,564 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Like this cute pair of leads. Looks interesting, gives a Studio Ghibli's paranormal Spirited Away vibe.

Share

0

dat1flygirl18 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Ready!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,557

allkpop in your Inbox