Rookie boy group D1CE have finished up their 4th set of debut concept teaser images, with this week's last member Jung Yoo Joon, as well as a set of group cuts.

In his 'Chillout' version concept photos, D1CE's Jung Yoo Joon shows his charming side dressed smartly in a shirt and tie. All 5 D1CE members then get together for a chic game of dice in their group photos.

You can also check out their 'Chillout' photoshoot making film above!