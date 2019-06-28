Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BIGFLO's Euijin drops dance MV for 'Insomnia'

BIGFLO's Euijin has revealed his dance music video for "Insomnia".

After his story-driven MV, Euijin is giving fans a full look at his choreography with a dance version. "Insomnia" is the UNB project group member and BIGFLO member's solo debut track.

Watch Euijin's "Insomnia" dance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

