BIGFLO's Euijin drops dance MV for 'Insomnia'

BIGFLO's Euijin has revealed his dance music video for "Insomnia".



After his story-driven MV, Euijin is giving fans a full look at his choreography with a dance version. "Insomnia" is the UNB project group member and BIGFLO member's solo debut track.



