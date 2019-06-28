Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sulli leads a troupe up the stairs in 3rd 'Goblin' MV teaser & photo

Sulli has dropped her 3rd music video teaser for "Goblin".

In the MV teaser, Sulli leads a mysterious troupe up the stairs and knocks on the door as a creepy toyboy melody plays. She says, "I don't have interest. Do I have to regret it?" As previously reported, "Goblin" is the former f(x) member's first ever solo single since she debuted 14 years ago.

Sulli's "Goblin" is set to drop on June 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

 

i love this teaser the most. sulli looks so gorgeous and everything is so cool!!!!

i want to see it now

