BIGFLO's Euijin dreams of the past in 'Insomnia' MV

BIGFLO's Euijin has dropped his music video for "Insomnia".
In the MV, Euijin slips into dreams of the past after the painful end to a relationship. "Insomnia" is the UNB project group member and BIGFLO member's solo debut track.
Watch the "Insomnia" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
