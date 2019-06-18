B1A4's Jinyoung sings 'I'm Telling You You're Mine' for 'Perfume' OST

B1A4's Jinyoung is the voice behind "I'm Telling You You're Mine" for the 'Perfume' OST.



"I'm Telling You You're Mine" is the 5th OST for the KBS drama, and it features the beginning of the romance between housewife-turned-model Min Ye Rin (played by Go Won Hee) and designer Seo Yi Do (Shin Sung Rok). The track is about wishing and hoping for fate to intervene and bring you and someone else together.



Watch Jinyoung's "I'm Telling You You're Mine" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

