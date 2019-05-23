WINNER take #1 + Performances from May 23rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, AB6IX debuted with "Breathe", Kim Jae Hwan debuted with "Begin Again", Lovelyz came back with "When We Were Us (Beautiful Days)", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Really Really", GOT7 made their comeback with "Eclipse", A.C.E returned with "Under Cover", and Ji Dong Kuk came back with "Every Single Lie".



As for the winners, WINNER and Oh My Girl were the nominees, but it was WINNER who took the win with "Ah Yeah". Congrats to WINNER!



Other artists who performed include 'Produce x 101' A Class, DAY6, So!yoON!, Oh My Girl, EXID, Weki Meki, Ladies' Code, BVNDIT, The Boyz, Kim Dong Han, VERIVERY, Lim Jimin, and NC.A.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: AB6IX











==

DEBUT: Kim Jae Hwan











==

COMEBACK: Lovelyz











==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







==

COMEBACK: GOT7







==

COMEBACK: A.C.E







==

COMEBACK: Ji Dong Kuk







===

'Produce x 101' A Class







==

DAY6







==

So!yoON!







==

Oh My Girl







==

EXID







==

Weki Meki







==

Ladies' Code







==

BVNDIT







==

The Boyz







==

Kim Dong Han







==

VERIVERY







==

Lim Jimin







==

NC.A







===