News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

WINNER take #1 + Performances from May 23rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, AB6IX debuted with "Breathe", Kim Jae Hwan debuted with "Begin Again", Lovelyz came back with "When We Were Us (Beautiful Days)", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Really Really", GOT7 made their comeback with "Eclipse", A.C.E returned with "Under Cover", and Ji Dong Kuk came back with "Every Single Lie".    


As for the winners, WINNER and Oh My Girl were the nominees, but it was WINNER who took the win with "Ah Yeah". Congrats to WINNER!

Other artists who performed include 'Produce x 101A ClassDAY6So!yoON!Oh My GirlEXIDWeki MekiLadies' CodeBVNDITThe BoyzKim Dong HanVERIVERYLim Jimin, and NC.A.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: AB6IX




DEBUT: Kim Jae Hwan




COMEBACK: Lovelyz




COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet


COMEBACK: GOT7


COMEBACK: A.C.E


COMEBACK: Ji Dong Kuk


'Produce x 101' A Class


DAY6


So!yoON!


Oh My Girl


EXID


Weki Meki


Ladies' Code


BVNDIT


The Boyz


Kim Dong Han


VERIVERY


Lim Jimin


NC.A


HeyHoonie129 pts 30 days ago
30 days ago

AH YEAH YEAH YEAH YEAH!

vipic88124 pts 30 days ago
30 days ago

Congrats to Winner!

