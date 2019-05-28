Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Bang Si Hyuk chosen as one of Billboard's International Power Players for the second year in a row

Bang PD has made this year's list of Billboard's International Power Players once again.

On May 29 KST, US Billboard announced that Bang Si Hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, has been chosen as one of this year's International Power Players. The executive producer of BTS has already once made the list last year, making this feat his second year in a row.

In addition to Bang Si Hyuk, figures including John Reid, the representative of Live Nation Europe, and Stu Bergen, the CEO of Warner Music Group, were also chosen for this list. 

This year, Billboard stated that Bang Si Hyuk was awarded for his success in placing BTS on #1 for both 'Billboard Artist 100' and 'Billboard 200' charts, as well as for executing the sold-out stadium tour of 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'.

Through Billboard, Bang Si Hyuk himself shared that his most memorable moment from last year was when BTS delivered the speech at UN on September 24.

Congratulations to Bang Si Hyuk.

LaniJ738 pts 24 days ago 6
24 days ago

One CEO is gracing a prestigious music list due to all the hard work and trust he put into his underdog group that exceeded all expectations. Another lecherous CEO is pimping girls and dumb fans continue to sponsor and facilitate his lavish lifestyle of wickedness.

rania41,168 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Congratulations Bang PD nim 👏.

