Bang Si Hyuk chosen as one of Billboard's International Power Players for the second year in a row

Bang PD has made this year's list of Billboard's International Power Players once again.

On May 29 KST, US Billboard announced that Bang Si Hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, has been chosen as one of this year's International Power Players. The executive producer of BTS has already once made the list last year, making this feat his second year in a row.

In addition to Bang Si Hyuk, figures including John Reid, the representative of Live Nation Europe, and Stu Bergen, the CEO of Warner Music Group, were also chosen for this list.

This year, Billboard stated that Bang Si Hyuk was awarded for his success in placing BTS on #1 for both 'Billboard Artist 100' and 'Billboard 200' charts, as well as for executing the sold-out stadium tour of 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'.

Through Billboard, Bang Si Hyuk himself shared that his most memorable moment from last year was when BTS delivered the speech at UN on September 24.



Congratulations to Bang Si Hyuk.

