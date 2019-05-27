Rothy makes colorful comeback with playful MV for 'Bee'

Solo artist Rothy made her comeback on May 27 with her second mini album 'Color of Rothy.'



The album features five new songs overall, including title track "Bee," which was written by the singer herself. "Bee" is an uptempo hip-hop/R&B track that complements Rothy's unique vocal delivery. The vibrant music video reflects the 'color' theme of her comeback, with the singer rocking a number of different bold styles in everyday settings like a music shop and a grocery store.

Check out the music video for "Bee" above!





