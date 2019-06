AB6IX is back with a performance video for "Breathe"!

The video was released on May 27 through their agency Brand New Music's official YouTube channel. For the performance version, the group offers fans a closer look at the intricate point choreography of the song, with each member maintaining impressive energy and synchronicity.

Meanwhile, AB6IX debuted on May 22 with the album 'B:COMPLETE.'

Check out the full performance version of "Breathe" above!