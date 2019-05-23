Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

More details revealed on upcoming YG Entertainment hip hop audition show 'My Major is Hip Hop'

AKP STAFF

More details have been revealed on the upcoming YG Entertainment hip hop audition show 'My Major is Hip Hop'.

On May 23, reports revealed WINNER's Song Min HoPALOALTOZion.TOkasian, and Coogie will be appearing on the program. The artists are visiting Seoul universities to discover rappers with potential for the hip hop audition show, and it's said they've already seen students at 10 different universities.

It was previously reported 'My Major is Hip Hop' is produced by Lee Sang Yoon, who was behind the fourth season of 'Show Me the Money'. Stay tuned for updates on the show.

  1. WINNER
  2. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  3. MY MAJOR IS HIP HOP
JakeyWantsCakey103 pts 30 days ago 2
30 days ago

YG shouldn't be making anymore survival shows in the first place but if they are going to, they should at least be focusing on their own trainees who they're keeping in the dungeon instead of bringing in random university students!

19

KSmile11369 pts 30 days ago 3
30 days ago

Do we really need this...?

