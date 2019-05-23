More details revealed on upcoming YG Entertainment hip hop audition show 'My Major is Hip Hop'

More details have been revealed on the upcoming YG Entertainment hip hop audition show 'My Major is Hip Hop'.



On May 23, reports revealed WINNER's Song Min Ho, PALOALTO, Zion.T, Okasian, and Coogie will be appearing on the program. The artists are visiting Seoul universities to discover rappers with potential for the hip hop audition show, and it's said they've already seen students at 10 different universities.



It was previously reported 'My Major is Hip Hop' is produced by Lee Sang Yoon, who was behind the fourth season of 'Show Me the Money'. Stay tuned for updates on the show.