Park Bo Gum surprises BTS by making an unexpected visit to their concert

BTS was surprised by actor Park Bo Gum.

On May 29, BANGTANTV released a video of Park Bo Gum surprising BTS at their concert in Hong Kong. BTS reacted very surprisedly when they found the actor in their waiting room.

The actor revealed to have kept his visit a secret, even to his close friend V. He also purchased the concert ticket on his own.

RM asked, "What are you doing here hyung?" Another member commented, "Wow a celebrity!" and j-hope said, "I was so surprised."

Watch Park Bo Gum's surprise visit to BTS' concert in the clip above.