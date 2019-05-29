Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 24 days ago

Park Bo Gum surprises BTS by making an unexpected visit to their concert



BTS was surprised by actor Park Bo Gum

On May 29, BANGTANTV released a video of Park Bo Gum surprising BTS at their concert in Hong Kong. BTS reacted very surprisedly when they found the actor in their waiting room. 

The actor revealed to have kept his visit a secret, even to his close friend V. He also purchased the concert ticket on his own. 

RM asked, "What are you doing here hyung?" Another member commented, "Wow a celebrity!" and j-hope said, "I was so surprised."

Watch Park Bo Gum's surprise visit to BTS' concert in the clip above.

hohliu 24 days ago


Park Bo Gum is never short of good friends. He is so sincere and makes lots of effort towards everyone he comes across and his friends.

hohliu 24 days ago


His glasses is interesting but I find his Pink hairband even more amazing....Is it a BTS merchandise?

