News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Key leaves message for fans on SHINee's 11th anniversary

AKP STAFF

Key left a message for fans on SHINee's 11th anniversary since their debut.

On May 25, Key posted on Instagram, "Congratulations on our 11th birthday! And please congratulate us a lot! Running up to this point was a long road yet a short moment. Thank you for always cheering on the 5 of us who are shining. I'll become someone who gives love."


The SHINee member also shared a photo of a mountain of letters from fans who've been consistently writing him the past 11 years.

SHINee made their debut with 'Replay' in May of 2008. In related news, Key started his mandatory military service this past March. 

    Stay tuned for updates on Key and SHINee!

    1. SHINee
    2. Key
    realsensasian404 pts 28 days ago 2
    28 days ago

    I'm not crying, you're crying 🥰

    KSmile11369 pts 28 days ago 0
    28 days ago

    OT5 <3 Happy birthday~ 😍

