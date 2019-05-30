Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

GOT7's Jinyoung to feature as special host on 'Radio Star'

GOT7's Jinyoung will be featuring as a special host on 'Radio Star'.

On May 30, MBC confirmed Jinyoung filmed for the special episode 'La La Land' with guests RhymerGREE, and AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi of Brand New Music as well as Muzie. The GOT7 member is next up to fill in for Cha Tae Hyun after idol MCs like Gugudan's Kim Se JungBlock B's P.OHa Sung Woon, and DinDin.

In other news, GOT7 recently made their comeback with "Eclipse".

