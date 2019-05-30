NCT DREAM and English singer HRVY have revealed the teaser video for their upcoming 'SM Station' track "Don't Need Your Love".
In the teaser video above, HRVY recruits students to the club DNYL - "Don't Need Your Love", and the brokenhearted members of NCT Dream look as if they should consider joining.
Stay tuned for updates on NCT Dream x HRVY's "Don't Need Your Love"!
NCT DREAM x HRVY reveal teaser video for upcoming 'SM Station' track 'Don’t Need Your Love'
