Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

NCT DREAM x HRVY reveal teaser video for upcoming 'SM Station' track 'Don’t Need Your Love'

NCT DREAM and English singer HRVY have revealed the teaser video for their upcoming 'SM Station' track "Don't Need Your Love".

In the teaser video above, HRVY recruits students to the club DNYL - "Don't Need Your Love", and the brokenhearted members of NCT Dream look as if they should consider joining.

Stay tuned for updates on NCT Dream x HRVY's "Don't Need Your Love"!

  1. NCT Dream
  2. HRVY
  3. DONT NEED YOUR LOVE
  4. SM STATION
ayriya97 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

chenle new hair color is so great

and jeno looks more handsome lately

i'm so excited for this comeback <3

1

brigittaHEHE55 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Mark no more,,,kind of sad😔

