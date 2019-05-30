Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

12

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Cosmic Girls reveal beautiful secret film 'For the Summer'

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed the secret film for their upcoming release 'For the Summer'.

The teaser video above shows an idyllic scene featuring the Cosmic Girls in a beautiful green pasture for their sunny, summer concept. As previously reported, "Boogie Up" is the title track of 'For the Summer', and member Exy participated in writing the lyrics for the song.

'For the Summer' is set to drop on June 4 KST. 

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. FOR THE SUMMER
4 1,491 Share 66% Upvoted

0

ParkChaeYES89 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

Nice to see C-Line's names at the end. Also, Dawon's English is so cute!

Share

0

Hermand189 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

All of them are beautiful. WJSN will be the queen of summer ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,663
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,218

allkpop in your Inbox