Cosmic Girls reveal beautiful secret film 'For the Summer'

Cosmic Girls have revealed the secret film for their upcoming release 'For the Summer'.
The teaser video above shows an idyllic scene featuring the Cosmic Girls in a beautiful green pasture for their sunny, summer concept. As previously reported, "Boogie Up" is the title track of 'For the Summer', and member Exy participated in writing the lyrics for the song.
'For the Summer' is set to drop on June 4 KST.
