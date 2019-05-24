Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Lim Kim returns as a rapper with brand new track 'Sal-Ki'

Lim Kim has returned as a rapper with her brand new track "Sal-Ki".

The 'Superstar K3' star is making her way into rap for the first time after releasing tracks like "Colorring" and "All Right" as well as promoting as part of the duo Togeworl. "Sal-Ki" is Lim Kim's first release in 3 and a half years, and she participated in composing the track and writing the lyrics.

Check out Lim Kim's "Sal-Ki" song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

hiroonakamura573 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

weird but interesting sound! cool

elfinkyy182 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

FINALLY SHE'S BACK I'M SO EXCITED THIS IS SO NEW AND UNEXPECTED OEWDSUHIOBHIEWFSDJBS

