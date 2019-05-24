Stella Jang wishes for the past in 'Fine Dust' MV

Stella Jang has dropped her music video for "Fine Dust".



The MV features scenes of the city when there's fine dust blowing and when the atmosphere is more clear as well as choreography by dancer Jisoo. "Fine Dust", composed by Stella Jang and GLEAM and written by Stella Jang, is about wanting to return to how you were in the past and get through heartbreak.



Watch Stella Jang's "Fine Dust" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.