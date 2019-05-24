Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Lee Hi glitters gold in concept teaser film #1 for 'No One' feat. B.I

Lee Hi has unveiled a glittering concept teaser film #1 for her comeback title track, "No One" feat. iKON's B.I!

The solo artist's comeback title track "No One" actually takes motifs from veteran blues singer Han Young Ae's hit single of the same name, released in 1988. The track contains a unique mix of classical Indian sounds with Lee Hi's soulful voice, telling the tale of a woman who decides to overcome her loneliness by setting out to seek her love. 

Check out the gorgeous concept teaser film above while you wait for the full release of Lee Hi's comeback EP '24℃', coming this May 30 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. B.I
  2. Lee Hi
aldebaran155 pts 28 days ago 3
28 days ago

You realize how bad things are right now at YG the moment they take Lee Hi out of the dungeon...

Blue2012154 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Sounds amazing. And anything with B.I is guaranteed to be good. He is the Producer of the Year afterall.

I hate to put expectations on her, but she has the potential to be as successful as other big solo artists.

