Lee Hi glitters gold in concept teaser film #1 for 'No One' feat. B.I

Lee Hi has unveiled a glittering concept teaser film #1 for her comeback title track, "No One" feat. iKON's B.I!

The solo artist's comeback title track "No One" actually takes motifs from veteran blues singer Han Young Ae's hit single of the same name, released in 1988. The track contains a unique mix of classical Indian sounds with Lee Hi's soulful voice, telling the tale of a woman who decides to overcome her loneliness by setting out to seek her love.

Check out the gorgeous concept teaser film above while you wait for the full release of Lee Hi's comeback EP '24℃', coming this May 30 at 6 PM KST.

