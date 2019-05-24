Kyuhyun tries to dance to 'Sorry, Sorry' + covers Ben's '180 Degrees' on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

On the May 24 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', Super Junior's Kyuhyun returned to the last variety program where he was a guest before his mandatory enlistment 2 years ago!

On this day, Kyuhyun greeted viewers brightly and sang his hit song "At Gwanghwamun", as well as his solo comeback title track "Aewol-ri", showcasing his charms as a ballad vocalist to the fullest.

During his interview portion, when MC Yoo Hee Yeol commented, "The ballad image suits you so well, it's better than your 'Sorry, Sorry' era!" Kyuhyun responded, "But I can also dance a little too." At this, the audience cheered loudly, beckoning for Kyuhyun to demonstrate some of his old moves! You can check out the idol's haphazard attempt at dancing to "Sorry, Sorry" on the spot, above!

Also during his guest appearance, Kyuhyun sang a brief cover of female soloist Ben's "180 Degrees", and then "returned" a very long photo set of MC Yoo Hee Yeol's various facial expressions, which he was given 2 years ago.