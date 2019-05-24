Check out which male stars topped endorsement model brand values for the month of May!

On May 25, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed its analysis rankings for male endorsement model brand values in the month of May.

According to big data analyzed between April 23 through May 24, 2019, the 1st place spot for the top male star in terms of endorsement model brand values went to soccer player Son Heung Min, currently playing for the 'Tottenham Hotspurs' in the English Premier League.

The soccer star came out on top of male endorsement model brand values this month with a total of 1,710,339 points, overwhelming 2nd place's Baek Jong Won who earned 758,735 points, as well as 3rd place star Park Bo Gum who earned 636,480 points.





From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Ma Dong Suk, Ryu Joon Yeol, So Ji Sub, Shin Dong Yup, Gong Yoo, Park Seo Joon, and Nam Goong Min.

