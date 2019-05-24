Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Check out the quirky, colorful 1st teaser clip for rookie boy group CIX's pre-debut reality show

C9 Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group CIX has launched official teaser #1 for their pre-debut reality series, 'Hello CIX'!

In the first teaser for the new, 'V Original' series 'Hello CIX', the 5 members of the rookie boy group introduce themselves in playful, childish ways by using props like candy, toys, matches, and more, also providing some basic information about themselves like their birthdays, height, and weight. 

Made up of members Bae Jin YoungBX, Seunghun, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk, CIX are set to debut as a group some time later this year. In the meantime, you can look forward to their 10-episode reality series, premiering this June 4 at 6 PM KST!

Jiminieeeworld33 28 days ago
28 days ago

I’m soooo excited for this! 1. I love when groups have their own shows, you get to know more about them! 2. I’ve been stanning Byunggon and Seunghun since Treasure Box! And of course Jinyoung from PD101 S2! Can’t wait to find out about the other 2 and stan the group!!! 🥰

