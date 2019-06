It looks like GOT7 have just landed in outer space, and are here to report to IGOT7s in their astronaut uniforms!

The boys have just released a fun dance practice clip for their latest comeback title track "Eclipse" in a quirky, astronaut-version, the practice clip directed by member Jackson. The practice clip celebrates GOT7's recent achievement of the "Eclipse" MV surpassing 30 million views on YouTube.

See how well GOT7 dance in their astronaut helmets, above!