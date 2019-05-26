Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 days ago

'Pepsi K-Pop Collaboration Project' shares a preview of Ong Seong Wu x Flow Blow's summery single 'Heart Sign'

AKP STAFF

'Pepsi' x 'Starship's 'K-Pop Collaboration Project' is here with a snippet of Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu's first ever solo music release!

Ong Seong Wu will be partnering up with hit producer team Flow Blow for a fun single - the '2019 Pepsi K-Pop Collaboration Project - Summer Part.1', titled "Heart Sign"! Judging by the upbeat teaser clip above, Ong Seong Wu x Flow Blow's collaboration will be a refreshing summer track, perfect to pair with a cold Pepsi. 

Look out for the full release of Ong Seong Wu's "Heart Sign", set for June 7!

  1. Ong Seong Wu
rosette93435 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

I can't wait!!!🤩

Linlex55 pts 27 days ago 1
27 days ago

I think Ong is not from starship.

