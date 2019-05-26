'Pepsi K-Pop Collaboration Project' shares a preview of Ong Seong Wu x Flow Blow's summery single 'Heart Sign'

'Pepsi' x 'Starship's 'K-Pop Collaboration Project' is here with a snippet of Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu's first ever solo music release!

Ong Seong Wu will be partnering up with hit producer team Flow Blow for a fun single - the '2019 Pepsi K-Pop Collaboration Project - Summer Part.1', titled "Heart Sign"! Judging by the upbeat teaser clip above, Ong Seong Wu x Flow Blow's collaboration will be a refreshing summer track, perfect to pair with a cold Pepsi.

Look out for the full release of Ong Seong Wu's "Heart Sign", set for June 7!