GOT7 released a special version of "Eclipse" MV.



The original MV for "Eclipse" - the title track of GOT7's latest album 'Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity" - was released on May 20. GOT7 continues to excite fans with a special "tape edited version" MV, which you can check out above.

Meanwhile, GOT7 is gearing up for their 'Keep Spinning' world tour.