Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Lee Jin Ah thanks her agency CEO Yoo Hee Yeol for letting her get married

AKP STAFF

Singer-songwriter Lee Jin Ah talked about her newlywed life. 

On May 24, Gummy and Lee Jin Ah guested on KBS 2TV's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook.' During the interview time, Yoo Hee Yeol said, "There was two celebrity couple news on January 1, 2019. One was Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, another was Lee Jin Ah and Shin Sung Jin's marriage news."

When asked if she's enjoying her newlywed life, Lee Jin Ah said, "I love it. It's nice how we're together every day. I have created the song 'Everyday' and I'm glad I've actually become like the song. I'm so happy and I'm doing well." 


Lee Jin Ah expressed appreciation toward her agency CEO Yoo Hee Yeol, saying, "I'm thankful he gave permission on my marriage. It probably wasn't easy."




Ohboy694,513 pts 29 days ago 11
29 days ago

"he gave permission on my marriage"

Sometimes I wonder if they even realize how screwedup that is.

11 more replies

12

KirbyX205 pts 29 days ago 2
29 days ago

Permission to get married from her boss?


Saudi Arabia v2.0

2 more replies

