A Pink's Eunji to travel to Sydney, Australia for her first ever solo reality show

A Pink's Eunji will be starring in her very own, solo travel reality series - Lifetime's 'YOLO SOLO' season 2!

Previously, actress Kim So Hyun took on her very own, solo vacation trip to Los Angeles, California in 'YOLO SOLO' season 1. In season 2, A Pink's Eunji will be heading off to Sydney, Australia for a vacation full of healing and recuperation, accompanied by the camera crew.

Eunji is expected to begin filming for 'YOLO SOLO' season 2 at the end of June, with aims for the reality show to premiere some time in July via Lifetime's YouTube, Facebook, Naver TV, and more.

Will you be watching Eunji's first ever solo travel reality show?