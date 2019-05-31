Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

14

12

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Visit Yeo Jin Goo, IU, & more on the set of 'Hotel Deluna's first script reading!

AKP STAFF

The cast and crew of tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel Deluna' recently attended their first script reading, ahead of the series' premiere this July!

After each of the crew and cast members introduced themselves, 'Hotel Deluna's lead cast including IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Block B's P.O, Gugudan's Mina, and more delved right into their characters as they carried out their first script reading. 

'Hotel Deluna' tells the story of a skilled hotelier named Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) who due to a fateful accident, ends up working as the manager of a hotel for ghosts and the dead. The hotel is owned and operated by a beautiful but cursed woman named Jang Man Wol (IU), and is home to various ghostly residents.

Stay tuned for even more teasers for 'Hotel Deluna', until its premiere this July!

  1. P.O.
  2. Mina
  3. IU
  4. Yeo Jin Goo
2 7,112 Share 54% Upvoted

0

Azaleastory287 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

This plot seems interesting... exited for IU's next acting project.😍 the cast seems interesting too..

Share

0

taichou_san804 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

interesting plot tho its look like gonna be fun and heck jin goo gonna do 2 drama at the same time...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,613
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,204

allkpop in your Inbox