Visit Yeo Jin Goo, IU, & more on the set of 'Hotel Deluna's first script reading!

The cast and crew of tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel Deluna' recently attended their first script reading, ahead of the series' premiere this July!

After each of the crew and cast members introduced themselves, 'Hotel Deluna's lead cast including IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Block B's P.O, Gugudan's Mina, and more delved right into their characters as they carried out their first script reading.

'Hotel Deluna' tells the story of a skilled hotelier named Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) who due to a fateful accident, ends up working as the manager of a hotel for ghosts and the dead. The hotel is owned and operated by a beautiful but cursed woman named Jang Man Wol (IU), and is home to various ghostly residents.





Stay tuned for even more teasers for 'Hotel Deluna', until its premiere this July!