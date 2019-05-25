MAMAMOO's Whee In goes back to her roots in '25(Twenty Five)' MV

MAMAMOO's Whee In has released her music video for "25(Twenty Five)".



"25(Twenty Five)" is about hitting the age of 25, not wanting to grow up, and remembering where you came from. In the MV, Whee In takes a stroll through a city and spends some time alone.



Check out Whee In's "25(Twenty Five)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.