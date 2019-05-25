Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

MAMAMOO's Whee In goes back to her roots in '25(Twenty Five)' MV

MAMAMOO's Whee In has released her music video for "25(Twenty Five)".

"25(Twenty Five)" is about hitting the age of 25, not wanting to grow up, and remembering where you came from. In the MV, Whee In takes a stroll through a city and spends some time alone. 

Check out Whee In's "25(Twenty Five)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Whee In
  3. 25(TWENTY FIVE)
Ricu2,305 pts 28 days ago
28 days ago

My bias ♥ Her voice is so beautiful and just such a pleasure to the ears.

MAMAMOO's vocals are always amazing!

1

dizzcity751 pts 28 days ago
28 days ago

This came out of nowhere, but it was so good! Honestly, her voice suits ballads so much more, even though I know she prefers hiphop.

