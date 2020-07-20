(G)I-DLE unveils a concept photo of Miyeon for their comeback single 'DUMDi DUMDi'

(G)I-DLE is preparing to make a come back in August as they begin releasing concept photos.



Miyeon's concept photo was released on July 21 at midnight KST, as she poses elegantly in a white and black Polkadot dress. She gazes into the camera as her hair falls gracefully down the side.

(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.