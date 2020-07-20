ATEEZ members tease their choice between "INCEPTION" and "THANXX"

ATEEZ is preparing for the release of their new album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1' as fans participate in a special voting event. Starting from July 14th, ATEEZ revealed teaser photos, posters, and performance preview to have fan vote between two songs, "INCEPTION" and "THANXX".



This time, round 4 of the voting event started where the members of ATEEZ gets to vote for their favorite song. ATEEZ revealed a teaser video showing the members voting in a poll booth each writing down the song of their choice. Fans await excitedly for the results to see which song the members picked as their choice.

ATEEZ's new album will be released on July 29th, 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates.